Letter: A vote for Vega is a vote for extremists

A vote for Vega is a vote for extremists

Do you value your personal freedom? Do you believe that the government should stay out of your bedroom and your life? Do you value the right of a woman to control her own body?

If you do, then you should support Rep. Abigail Spanberger this fall and reject the extremist GOP candidate Yesli Vega in the Virginia 7th Congressional District race. Why? Very simple. Electing Vega to Congress would increase the chances that the extremists in the GOP would pass federal legislation banning abortion nationwide, including, of course, Virginia.

Vega has already made statements that show she is ill-informed on the subject of rape and abortion. Recently, she said in response to a question about whether it was harder for a woman to get pregnant if she were raped, “Well, maybe because there’s so much going on in the body. I don’t know. I haven’t, you know, seen any studies. But if I’m processing what you’re saying, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

The extremist anti-abortion GOP has made no secret that they are not going to stop with simply overturning Roe v. Wade. They want to ban abortion nationally. Former Vice President Mike Pence recently was quoted as saying “We must not rest” until abortion is banned in every state.

If Vega were in Congress, she would support a nationwide abortion ban. So would almost all GOP representatives. In Vega’s world, forced birth would be a consequence of rape. Vega’s values are not the values of most Virginians.

If you don’t want men like Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, or Rep. Matt Gaetz making decisions about your bodily autonomy, return Rep. Abigail Spanberger to Congress this fall.

Michael Spragins

Stafford