LETTER: Abandoning Afghanistan will haunt U.S.

Abandoning Afghanistan will haunt U.S.

The end of the forever war. Or is it?

Both President Trump and now President Biden have failed to realize the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan. It isn’t popular, but once we went into Afghanistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and the Taliban, we owned it.

By that, I mean we owned the country, its infrastructure and the political system. We were (and still are) responsible for restoring the country to some semblance of social and political order.

But Biden and his administration now view Afghanistan as unwinnable. The war can’t be won. With the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country, we are responsible for the deaths of those Afghan citizens who worked with and helped the United States. Those fortunate enough to get out are the lucky ones. The Taliban will revert the country to the Middle Ages, and the women will suffer for it.

But why should they escape their own country? If anyone in the Biden administration studied history, they would have learned that after World War II, the U.S. could not just pack up and leave. Under the Marshall Plan, we had to stay and help rebuild those countries to prevent the renewal of fascism, the National Socialist Party and Japan’s militarism.