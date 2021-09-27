LETTER: Abortion is murder, not birth control

Abortion is murder, not birth control

Abortion is becoming a less-often performed procedure in the U.S. In 2019, there were 619,591 abortions reported to the CDC, down from almost 1 million in 2008.

That is still almost 1,700 abortions performed daily. There have been over 43 million abortions since Roe v. Wade. It is the leading cause of death in the U.S. More than guns, cancer or heart disease.

In a country where birth control is provided for free to anyone who asks for it, the number of abortions should be zero.

The decision to engage in sexual activity is a big one. The possibility of creating a new life is a consequence not to be taken lightly. It involves not just one body but at least two.

Abortion is murder. People try to justify murder by defining “life,” “viability” and so on. . Murder is not a right, and this “right” is nowhere to be found in the Constitution.

Two people engage in reckless, ill-considered sexual activity and then when nature takes its course, they whine about the consequences of their selfish behavior and commit murder out of convenience.