A recent FAMPO study (recommends) an additional river crossing that would involve destruction of existing property and ultimately the use of eminent domain to seize land from private citizens.

The impacted areas are between U.S. 17 and the Rappahannock River, especially the England Run Lane, Sanford Road and Greenbank Road neighborhoods.

The original proposed crossing was Celebrate Virginia Parkway. This linkage point to Central Park and Route 3 connects directly to Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard. VDOT Conceptual Studies, FAMPO and Fredericksburg City Council have all cited this, prior to the 2023 FAMPO study.

Why the change?

Reviewing the meeting of the Stafford County Planning Commission and Silver Companies' reclassification of Cannon Ridge Golf Course, dated Oct. 24, 2018, you will note that the new conceptual design shows the parkway become cul-de-sacs feeding into the private development.

The study conducted by FAMPO in April 2023, shows five options for this secondary crossing. Celebrate Virginia Parkway was not mentioned, although in December 2022, Stafford completed a Transportation Master Plan Survey that overwhelmingly supported the crossing at Celebrate Virginia.

The 2023 FAMPO study would suggest that an alternate route across the river would protect the interest of developable land. Whose interest, I ask? If your property falls in the way of any of these options, the county would only have to reimburse you fair market value for your property. In some cases, where they only need to take land and not destroy your home, they would only reimburse you for lost value.

The options provided would significantly impact our streams and creeks . We need to protect the spaces where our waters run into the Rappahannock. Construction on the scale that is being proposed would be detrimental to the environment. Compaction of soils would damage the frail ecosystem that is the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and contribute to area flooding.

Kathy L. Scatchard

Stafford