Letter: Administrators must ensure student safety

Administrators must ensure
student safety
The letter to the editor on June 19 by Ethan Bingham has been on my mind all week. Can you imagine going to a school each day where you know it is not safe? It takes courage and daring to tell the truth in the local paper. The inability of administration to provide schools which are free of danger is inexcusable.
I graduated from high school in 1949. In those days, troublemakers were expelled. There were consequences for bad behavior. The schools were safe.
I feel sorry for students today. They face conditions they are too young to cope with. God bless them all.
Ann McKlveen
Spotsylvania