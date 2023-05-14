I was very impressed with The Free Lance–Star's coverage of Accessory Dwelling Units in the April 28 paper. A comprehensive article by Adele Uphaus updated residents about the status of ADUs, a letter to the editor shared community concerns, and a Home article shared real-life experiences about adding an ADU for family members/financial benefit.

I am supportive of ADUs in our community. When my father was still living in Lorton, my husband and I looked for homes in downtown Fredericksburg that had a bedroom on the main floor so he could move in with us. They were harder to find than hen's teeth! Unfortunately, he died before we found a house; we ended up buying one that we love, but that wouldn't have accommodated his needs.

Working with adults with disabilities, I saw family after family who wanted independence for their adult children but who were uncomfortable about group homes or unable to afford an apartment for their son or daughter to live in.

ADUs provide a wonderful option for these situations. I also think the proposal for adding ADUs to our community is a positive move to reduce urban sprawl and to give people an option that allows them to stay in our area.

That said, I do think the city should err on the side of the more conservative rules they make to cover concerns Fredericksburg residents are sharing. For this first ordinance, I think that the owner should be on-site if the ADU is rented out, that any new-build ADUs (which are normally the exception as most are conversions of onsite buildings/basements) only be one level to preserve the integrity of the neighborhood, and all construction should use green building standards. The ordinance could be revised at a later date, once Fredericksburg citizens have realized the benefits of ADUs.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg