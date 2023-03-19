In response to the Feb. 28 news story concerning Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in the city, the article makes ADUs sound innocuous, but that is not the full story. Allowing ADUs is the first step toward more multifamily housing and should be considered in tandem with "missing middle housing" (MMH). For an example, look at Arlington, which allowed ADUs in 2019. The officials there say that it has had virtually no effect on "affordable housing," so let's put this excuse aside. Arlington is currently considering the next step to having six—yes, six—units on what is now zoned for a single-family house.

Arlington and Alexandria are major metropolitan areas. Fredericksburg is not. Let's look at a small college city like Gainesville, Florida, which started down this path. An election was held where proponents of ADUs and MMH were defeated, and such policies were reversed.

People who have lived long enough may remember the times before we had single-family residential zoning, which often resulted in helter-skelter development. That explains why there are some ADUs already in existence in the city. Zoning was initiated for solid reasons.

Fredericksburg already has a wide variety of housing. We have townhouses galore, more apartments than we need and many senior living facilities. Right now, people can share their home with family and friends. This orchestrated plan can only be viewed as an attack on single-family housing.

Please also note that the Planning Commission is now looking at making more zoning changes to allow up to 1,413 more apartments in Central Park and at Route 3 and I–95.

When is enough, enough? Tell City Council: one is enough (one house per single-family lot).

Susan Pates

Fredericksburg