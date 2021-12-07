Letter: Advice for homeowners about water and sewer lines

Some advice for homeowners about water and sewer lines

I would like to take this opportunity to perhaps educate homeowners regarding a potential issue: water line breakage.

As a first-time homeowner, I did not initially realize my responsibilities for the water/sewage lines outside my home. I thought that if anything happened with pipes outside my home, the county would be responsible. I realized my error when a colleague of mine had a sewage pipe break. His homeowner’s insurance did not cover it, and he was responsible for the almost $15,000 bill.

About nine years ago, I signed up for water/sewage line repair insurance as advertised with my Dominion power bill. This month, I received my water bill, which was almost three times normal. I called Stafford utilities who recommended I troubleshoot the issue by first using dye in my toilet tanks. I did that, and verified good flappers. I then called a highly recommended plumber, and within five minutes, the technician diagnosed the issue (which made me feel a bit stupid: turn the water off in your home, and if the street-side meter is still running, then you have an issue. I think this was on an episode of “Blue’s Clues” at some point)