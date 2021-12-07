 Skip to main content
Letter: Advice for homeowners about water and sewer lines
Letter: Advice for homeowners about water and sewer lines

Some advice for homeowners about water and sewer lines

I would like to take this opportunity to perhaps educate homeowners regarding a potential issue: water line breakage.

As a first-time homeowner, I did not initially realize my responsibilities for the water/sewage lines outside my home. I thought that if anything happened with pipes outside my home, the county would be responsible. I realized my error when a colleague of mine had a sewage pipe break. His homeowner’s insurance did not cover it, and he was responsible for the almost $15,000 bill.

About nine years ago, I signed up for water/sewage line repair insurance as advertised with my Dominion power bill. This month, I received my water bill, which was almost three times normal. I called Stafford utilities who recommended I troubleshoot the issue by first using dye in my toilet tanks. I did that, and verified good flappers. I then called a highly recommended plumber, and within five minutes, the technician diagnosed the issue (which made me feel a bit stupid: turn the water off in your home, and if the street-side meter is still running, then you have an issue. I think this was on an episode of “Blue’s Clues” at some point)

Then, I called the insurance company that I’ve been with for nine years and attempted to get service. After a week, a technician was finally assigned, but asked a key question, “Who is going to pay me?” The insurance company, right? I’m still dealing with this issue.

My advice thus far? Contact Stafford utilities when you have an issue. Get insurance for your water and sewage lines. Check your homeowner’s insurance. Don’t let your pipes break right before a long holiday weekend.

William Prusak

Stafford

