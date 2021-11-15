Letter: Advice from one school board member to another

One of the proudest moments of my life was to attend monthly school board meetings as an elected member. Being blessed to be elected citywide and serve three terms was an honor and privilege. Serving as board president was even a greater honor.
While serving, many times I reflected on things my Dad shared during my growing up. He was honored to serve in World War II, years before my birth. He loved all aspects of public service. He was the first elected African American city court judge of Cleveland, Ohio.
He gave an example of a valuable ethic: respect the seat or entity you are serving. Plus, identify resources or support systems to help guide you.
I highly suggest that the most recently vocal Spotsylvania School Board member who expressed outrage on the content of books in the district be burned join and attend workshops hosted by the National School Board Association, as I did for my entire tenure on the school board, working to craft and develop high performance school leadership. This ethic is critically important.
If school board members want to portray a polished, unified framework based on their district and school mission, school board members, as high level public school advocates, must be unified, compassionate and persuasive in their messaging, proactive in their delivery, establishing committees that consist of parents, retired school teachers and/or officials, community/business members and students that can offer input and suggestions to the board members, helping them to better shape school public policy.