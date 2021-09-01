LETTER: Afghanistan debacle is all George W. Bush's fault

Afghanistan debacle should be blamed
on George W. Bush
Everyone is blaming President Biden for the collapse of the Afghan forces. Biden is not clairvoyant, but surely his advisors should be responsible for not realizing the collusion between the Taliban and the individual provinces.
But look at some facts. The Trump administration kept the details of the withdrawal a secret. Remember that Biden had no transition period. The Trump administration completely locked the Biden transition team out of all information, even at the White House.
And remember that then Secretary of State Pompeo was dealing directly with the leader of the Taliban. The Afghan government was also not involved. Who knows what dealings might have been agreed to with a Trump administration that would latter promote an insurrection?
As with the last major American conflicts, this one also ended catastrophically—by design. The military industrial complex does not care if America wins or fails. That is secondary to their goal of profit. War is just a business model. America seeks peace through war.
That $5 trillion did not just vanish in conflagration and death. Seventy percent of that war money is profit for the rich. The propaganda about democracy building and human rights are just lies.
Remember, the first casualty of war is the truth. Until we realize that profit is the motivation for these wars, we will continue to allow politicians, who are owned by billionaires, to squander our tax dollars to murder innocent humans in other nations.
One last fact: 9/11 was a criminal act, not an act of war. It was not another Pearl Harbor. We should have prosecuted it through police action. As sovereign nations, Iraq and Afghanistan had no responsibility for that attack, and America had no reason to invade them. But over 1 million of their citizens have been murdered.
Americans were lied into this war. Therefore, George W. Bush and others are war criminals.
Donald Lauer
Stafford