LETTER: Afghanistan debacle is all George W. Bush's fault

Afghanistan debacle should be blamed

on George W. Bush

Everyone is blaming President Biden for the collapse of the Afghan forces. Biden is not clairvoyant, but surely his advisors should be responsible for not realizing the collusion between the Taliban and the individual provinces.

But look at some facts. The Trump administration kept the details of the withdrawal a secret. Remember that Biden had no transition period. The Trump administration completely locked the Biden transition team out of all information, even at the White House.

And remember that then Secretary of State Pompeo was dealing directly with the leader of the Taliban. The Afghan government was also not involved. Who knows what dealings might have been agreed to with a Trump administration that would latter promote an insurrection?

As with the last major American conflicts, this one also ended catastrophically—by design. The military industrial complex does not care if America wins or fails. That is secondary to their goal of profit. War is just a business model. America seeks peace through war.