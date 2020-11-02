LETTER: After election, we all have to live together

After election,

we all have to

live together

Now is a time for us all to work together as people of courageous love and generous compassion. Regardless of our political affiliations or who wins the election, in the coming days and years we can ask ourselves this question: “How can I be abundantly kind today?”

It will take work and grace, because there are real things which divide us that are not easily resolved.

We can choose the hard work of building community instead of abandoning hope in chaos and conspiracies.

We never know what is coming, no matter who is in office. We do know that we have to live together as neighbors, and most, if not all of us want a community where everyone can thrive.

We can respect the dignity of every human being (even the ones we disagree with) and find ways to work together in neighborly love for our common good.