In a letter to the editor dated April 28, Kelly Sienkowski wrote “…we must consider whether the candidate has experience in the field, experience with local government and relevant background.” She also stated “For constitutional offices, we must consider who has the best qualifications and skills, and cast our ballots accordingly.” I could not agree more.

From the research I’ve done on the two candidates running for Stafford County treasurer, I am choosing Heather Mitchell, the candidate who has actually been doing the job.

Mrs. Mitchell understands how different governmental departments interact. As the former senior aide to the chairman of Prince William County and a former legislative aide in Richmond, Mitchell has a background in local and state government. Currently, Mitchell is the chief deputy treasurer–officer of operations in the Stafford County Treasurer’s Office. For over two years, she has been mentored and trained by Treasurer Laura Rudy in all aspects of the office. In addition to on-the-job-training, Mitchell has completed the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia and the Virginia Government Finance Officers’ Association programs, specific to the job, and has applied that knowledge to her everyday duties. As officer of operations, Mitchell’s main function is to make sure the treasurer’s office operations run smoothly while adhering to Virginia code.

Mitchell has “experience in the field, experience with local government and relevant background.” This makes Heather Mitchell the most qualified candidate for Stafford County treasurer. I urge the voters of Stafford County to choose Heather Mitchell on June 20.

Steve Siegmund

Stafford