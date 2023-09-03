I was aghast when I watched the Republican debate last week. Not only did most speakers state they would support Trump if he ran as a convicted felon as the party’s candidate (inferring that a jury of his peers would not do what they wanted them to do, undercutting the very foundation of democracy), but no one took the lead when discussing climate change.

According to the Climate Reality Project, we have seven years to reduce our carbon footprint, drastically using fewer fossil fuels before there will be tipping points—meaning that there will be little to no hope of recovery for the future of our planet. As everyone around the world is experiencing, our disregard for Earth is resulting in heat domes, monster hurricanes, drought … you name it.

I recently read an article where one person running for office said that we will just adapt to the heat. That is an uninformed and ignorant person. Nature cannot adapt as quickly as humans, so if we do not make serious progress in fighting the climate crisis in this next election, we will miss this closing opportunity to save our Earth.

I will be voting for whoever, regardless of party or lack thereof, is committed to creating our city, our state, and our country sustainable. It will mean hard work on everyone’s part to bring to task the huge polluters in our country, as well as making concessions in our lifestyles.

If you want to learn more about the rating of current legislators in Virginia, I encourage you to go the League of Conservation Voters website, valcv.org, to look at their recent ratings in terms of environmental actions titled 2023 Conservation Scorecard.

See you at the polls.

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg