Letter: Aghast to see house sparrow

I was aghast to see The Free Lance–Star feature the non-native invasive house sparrow on the front page of the paper last week. The house sparrow was introduced to the U.S. in the late 1800s and quickly became the biggest invasive pest bird in the United States, along with the starling. Non-native birds have taken over nesting sites from our native bird species—bluebirds, chickadees, tree swallows, titmouse, and Carolina wrens to name a few. The Virginia Bluebird Society, founded in 1996, has erected thousands of nest boxes across Virginia to help bluebirds and other native birds survive. The aggressive house sparrow will kill the adult bluebirds and chicks and eject them from the nest boxes. Next time, feature the beautiful native bluebird on your front page, not invasive pests.