LETTER: Agora owner should resign from police advisory panel

Agora owner should resign from police panel

Fredericksburg business owner M.J. Stone of Agora Coffee Shop needs to resign her role as a member of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Citizen Advisory Panel (CAP). Being a member of CAP presents a conflict of interest by her decision to not support law enforcement.

As reported by the FLS [“Fburg coffee shop cancels ‘Coffee with a Cop Day,” Oct. 8], Stone and her sister terminated their annual “Coffee with a Cop Day.” I’m not opposed to their right to decide how to manage their business and how they interact with customers. However, I strongly oppose Stone being a representative of the CAP.

It’s obvious this business and specifically its owners are partisan players and cannot in good faith be trusted to represent the mission of the CAP, which is creating good relations with the FPD. .

The panel’s mission is stated on its website: “Creating a climate of trust between the community and the Fredericksburg Police Department by enhancing awareness of the Department’s policies, procedures, programs, and responsibilities.”