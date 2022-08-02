Letter: Agree, open up draft to both genders

Yes, open the draft to both genders

Being a 69-year-old retiree who deplores social media and no longer digs caddishly-dressed women shaking their thang across a stage rapping W.A.P., and as that someone from a certain demographics my opinions probably aren’t considered hipster today.I would like to offer this expression of my era to Todd Blose of Stafford for his letter [“It’s time to open up the draft to all genders”]: “Right on, brother!”

Way back, when my viewpoint seemed to matter, several of my published letters approached that same, still controversial issue, as noted in some of the FLS subscriber’s comments following Mr. Blose’s letter.

However, since everyone is brawling over equity, diversity, and especially inclusiveness nowadays, I tend to agree with the first sentence in Mr. Blose’s letter: “I am confused by the continued objection to requiring women to register for the military draft.”

My 50-plus-year work career went through 1,000-and-some changes of how the genders must be treated the same way, but eventually it would always end up with the same old mama, sister, girlfriend environments.

Ultimately, I saw that business as usual merely meant the more things change the more they stay the same, and so goes the idea of passing a bill to have women register for the draft.

In this day and time, I realize that my opinion will appear revolting, but here it is anyway: Most people wouldn’t know true equality if it bit them!

In closing, I want Mr. Blose to know how much I appreciated his open-minded attitude toward having the draft opened up to all genders.

Rick Knight

Henrico