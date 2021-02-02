LETTER: Agree that '1984' still relevant today

Agree that ‘1984’ is still relevant today

As I read the Jan. 28 E-edition Free Lance–Star letter [“Orwell’s ‘1984’ is still very relevant today”] by Mr. Bob Buchanan from Hartwood, I drifted back to just about any English class I attended at Spotsylvania High School back in the 1960s and ’70s.

Classic books were discussed without any censorship or bans; we watched only three TV channels; and we weren’t brainwashed puppets from the ventriloquy of cybernetics and artificial intelligence.

When “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” won best picture, producer/actor Michael Douglas expressed his view that the actual screwballs are the ones outside the asylum. That was in 1976!

Our modern 1984 world of Big Brother, and its political correctness reference bible, have created an atmosphere where we slump throughout our day with shoulders bent low, constantly displaying a carpet-burn on our foreheads and fearing bully-therapy from the next Nurse Ratched.

Yes, Orwell’s “1984’’ is still very relevant today, and I would like to tell Mr. Buchanan that his opinions are, as the slang-phrase of my day expressed it, “Right on!”

Rick Knight

Henrico