LETTER: Algae blooms on Lake Anna sign of pollution

Algae blooms on Lake Anna sign of pollution
This summer, like every summer in recent years, harmful algal blooms are a problem for people on Lake Anna [“More algae blooms found at Lake Anna,” Aug. 17]. These blooms are fueled by too much nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, which causes an explosion of algae when temperatures heat up.
Some of this pollution comes to the lake from manure produced at farms upstream. When livestock wade in streams to cool off and drink, their waste directly pollutes waterways and their hooves tear up the streambank, causing erosion and sedimentation.
As part of Virginia’s work to clean up waterways, farmers with 20 or more cattle are expected to keep them out of streams by 2026. State grants are available to farmers for temporary and permanent stream fencing projects, riparian buffers and other conservation practices that reduce pollution.
Our farmers—and the health of our streams—rely on dependable and accelerated state investment in this program.
Fertilizer runoff from nearby lawns are another major source of nutrient pollution. Everyone can do their part by avoiding overfertilizing their lawn (which also saves time and money). Planting trees and native shrubs along the shoreline can frame waterfront views while acting as a filter to keep nutrients on the land.
We appreciate the work of the Lake Anna Civic Association, which has made progress in addressing the algae problem—in part through working with homeowners to reduce pollution from lawn fertilizers.
Lake Anna is not alone. The North Fork of the Shenandoah River was recently put under a health advisory due to toxic algae, and algal blooms are a regular occurrence in Hampton Roads.
With harmful algae thwarting recreation plans this August, now is a good time to remind Virginia’s elected leaders of the value of programs that reduce pollution to waterways.
Peggy Sanner
Virginia executive director,
Chesapeake Bay Foundation