LETTER: Algae blooms on Lake Anna sign of pollution

Algae blooms on Lake Anna sign of pollution

This summer, like every summer in recent years, harmful algal blooms are a problem for people on Lake Anna [“More algae blooms found at Lake Anna,” Aug. 17]. These blooms are fueled by too much nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, which causes an explosion of algae when temperatures heat up.

Some of this pollution comes to the lake from manure produced at farms upstream. When livestock wade in streams to cool off and drink, their waste directly pollutes waterways and their hooves tear up the streambank, causing erosion and sedimentation.

As part of Virginia’s work to clean up waterways, farmers with 20 or more cattle are expected to keep them out of streams by 2026. State grants are available to farmers for temporary and permanent stream fencing projects, riparian buffers and other conservation practices that reduce pollution.

Our farmers—and the health of our streams—rely on dependable and accelerated state investment in this program.