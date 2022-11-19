 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All blame belongs with Putin

With regard to a recent letter focused on the rise in the cost of goods resulting in the inflation we all are currently experiencing, without question, there are many things that cause the cost of living to rise. But let’s focus on just two. And I argue that they are huge and the primary contributors to our current economic dilemma.

First, the International Economic Agency reports that the energy industry in 2021–22 has realized a net profit of $4 trillion. And the food processing industry year over year profits have grown 29%.

So let’s get off the “blame Joe bandwagon” and place the blame squarely where it belongs: on “Vladimir as in Putin.”

Jim Altemus

Stafford

0 Comments

