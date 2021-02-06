LETTER: All inmates should have access to COVID treatment

All inmates should have access to COVID treatment

I have a loved one who is a Virginia Department of Corrections inmate being housed at Rappahannock Regional Jail with less than a year on his sentence. He and I have been trying for months to obtain information regarding the handling of COVID-19 in the jail system, to no avail.

There have been multiple articles in The Free Lance–Star of inmates and staff at the jail testing positive for COVID-19. The VDOC has information on their website that they are offering inmates COVID-19 testing and vaccinations—even going to the point of offering inmates an incentive for getting the vaccination.

However, he is a VDOC inmate housed at a local jail and thus is not afforded the same opportunity to receive testing and/or the vaccination.

In addition, the VDOC has an Early Release Plan which is outlined on their website, that would allow inmates who meet the plan’s requirements the possibility of early release. My loved one has all the requirements listed, including pre-existing lung and heart issues, except for one important item.

That missing piece is an actual release date. We have contacted the VDOC to obtain that information and was told they are months behind in computing and posting those numbers.