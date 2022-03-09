Letter: All our problems should be secondary to the climate crisis

Climate change is our greatest challenge

Yesterday, I read two articles that, in a better world, would not be printed together. One was about a new climate report from the U.N. that asserts that the effects of climate change are increasing at a rate we had not previously anticipated.

The other article was about our Supreme Court and how the conservative majority is considering placing limits on the EPA that will make it harder to affect nationwide environmental practices.

There’s an obvious disconnect here. There shouldn’t be.

Scientists have been crystal clear concerning the future that we would be facing should we choose to ignore the climate crisis.

The right wing in this country continues to, in the face of insurmountable evidence, deny this reality. We’re not even close to enacting policy changes to address it. The climate won’t wait for these people to wake up. We are headed for a major, existential crises on a level that our species has never experienced. Many of these crises will happen within the next 20 years.

If we don’t elect people who are prepared to make major changes now, our species will not have a future. We cannot solve this through innovation alone. We need to take significant steps to reduce our consumption. These steps must be more substantial than taxing plastic bags or switching to electric vehicles. Our lifestyles will have to change to avoid the hell that’s on the horizon.

We also need to primary Democrats and “leftist” politicians who, much like their Republican brethren, use their pulpit to enrich themselves rather than to serve their country. We need lawmakers who will hold the polluting industries accountable. If we continue to play politics and go about business as usual, all life on this planet will suffer.

All our problems should be secondary to the climate crisis.

James Dawson

Fredericksburg