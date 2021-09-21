LETTER: All school exit doors should have alarms

All school exit doors should have alarms

I recently read about the 6-year-old who unknowingly exited from Spotsylvania Elementary School.

My daughter attends a preschool Early Childhood Special Education class at a school in the county. She is 4 and has autism. Her classroom is very close to the door she gets dropped off and picked up from.

I am concerned for these children. I understand the doors cannot be locked from the inside due to fire concerns. However, the county could have alarms on the doors that would sound if the door was opened other than at drop-off/pickup times.

If a 6-year-old had this happen, I’m sure it could happen to a 4-year-old, too. That child was lucky. He could have easily been hit by a car or kidnapped.

This is especially concerning when your child is autistic. If you know anything about autism, you know that it is common for autistic children to wander away.

Typically in these ECSC classes, there are two adults. Say the second adult is out sick, and the school can’t find a substitute because of the shortage of employees. This means the special education class is left with one adult.