Childhood memories of rural Fairfax are now unimaginable, dwarfed by massive development, high-rise apartment buildings, overcrowded neighborhoods and threatened single-family homes. The year was 1988, when our young family envisioned a promising small-town community where our children could thrive. Our search for that balanced and healthy environment included issues of safety, security, education and responsibility. Of importance were natural resources, perhaps a respectful sense of place along an historic river with well-planned and distinct neighborhoods which evolved over time. Following our rainbow south, our family was greeted with posted signs along this city’s historic gateways.

For over 35 years, our appreciation of our chosen community grows, and our tireless commitments as stewards of Fredericksburg continues. Council’s recent goal to increase density by encouraging the creation of small rental dwelling units at each family’s private home is reckless. It threatens the very fabric of our entire city. The Zoning Department’s misguided proposed zoning changes allowing Accessory Dwelling Units will invite problems which will damage and ultimately destroy our fair city. If the Planning Commission recommends passage to council as planned May 10, there will be no turning back! Fredericksburg is on the brink of losing our unique identity, single-family homes, and becoming just another overcrowded, unaffordable and government-controlled entity within Northern Virginia.