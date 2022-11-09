Letter: Alzheimer’s Association is here to help

I've been leading a support group for the Alzheimer’s Association in Colonial Beach for a few years, as I've lost my father to dementia. I did not know about the Alzheimer's Association until years after losing him. I find that most people as well do not know about the association until their loved one is near the end stage or after they are gone. Our community continually needs to be reminded about what resources are available as soon as their family or friend is diagnosed.

I also started a walk team in 2020 when the main walk in Fredericksburg was canceled and everyone was encouraged to walk virtually. We had walkers, golf carters, and even pets. The pandemic did not stop supporters from coming out and raising a lot of money to support research on Alzheimer’s and other dementias. We even held a huge book sale. Because the library was closed, the community contributed books, and others came out and purchased.

In 2022, it was decided to recruit a leadership committee to foster relations with the town businesses. First, we thought it was critical that the mayor proclaim June to be Alzheimer's and dementia awareness month. Along the way, with the Chamber of Commerce and the CB Community Foundation, we sold sponsorship levels to various businesses. On Walk Day we had a police brigade escort about 80 people over a 2-mile journey as we carried four different colored flowers of why we all were there to walk.

I encourage anyone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia, now or in the past, to contact the association at alz.org and see about how you can best find a place either for support, resources or to volunteer in some capacity.

Julie Burks

Colonial Beach