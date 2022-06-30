Letter: Amateur radio operators essential to community during crises

Amateur radio operators essential to community

This publication ran a brief story about amateur radio operators, the Aquia club and the ARRL Field Day event that occurred this past weekend.

However, the writer and the subject participants in the story missed an opportunity to spotlight how the hobby and sport provide the public with skills and benefits that are useful and essential to a community in times of crises that come with disasters, and sometimes simple interruption of normal life.

These include acquiring, building, and safely using emergency, off-grid power systems, not just for communications, but also to sustain simple comforts. HAMs (licensed radio operators) are also skilled at planning, setup, and operation of the field kitchen that sustains our operators, in varying, sometimes unplanned, numbers while they keep stations in a constant state of readiness and operations.

HAMs are masters of repurposing a wide range of items, often discarded by others, to use in reducing costs and providing innovation across the spectrum of disciplines including shelter, power generation and storage, environmental protection, electrical and electronics diagnostics, repair, and much more.

Amateur radio “fox hunts” provide training and support for search and rescue events that are simulated, and sometimes real, life or death scenarios.

You don’t have to be Nostradamus to see that the world is on the verge of historic upheaval. When the majority start whining when their access to internet, social media, cellular phone service, and simply being able to switch on a light has been lost to technical failure, natural disaster, social calamity, and even war, licensed amateur radio operators will already be active in getting basic necessities in place for their families and communities.

We are all better off with the global community of “HAMs” ready and willing to offer their skills and knowledge on a moment’s notice. Get involved!

Larry Just

KO4DCT

Spotsylvania