LETTER: Amendment 1 deserves bipartisan support

Amendment 1 deserves support from all voters

In our increasingly polarized political environment, it can sometimes be hard to find issues that unite voters from both parties. But as Sen. Richard Stuart wrote in The Free Lance–Star earlier, Amendment 1 is a reform we should all get behind [“Amendment 1 is the only way to fair redistricting,” Oct. 20].

As Sen. Stuart mentioned, this amendment has bipartisan support in the General Assembly, including its authors: Democratic Sen. George Barker and Republican Del. Mark Cole. But support for this reform goes far beyond the walls of the state Capitol building. National redistricting experts—including the ACLU, Common Cause and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project—have all come out in support of the amendment.

I doubt that Sen. Stuart and I would agree on many other issues, but he’s got the right idea when it comes to redistricting reform. We can’t allow politicians, regardless of party, to gerrymander districts, suppress voters and sacrifice our interests for their own.