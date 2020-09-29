LETTER: Amendment 1 is a bipartisan compromise

Amendment 1

is a bipartisan

compromise

Voting districts belong to all Virginians, not to party politicians. Now, at last, we have our chance to end gerrymandering—by voting “Yes” on Amendment No. 1.

Some are resolved to vote against the amendment, rejecting the citizen-led Virginia Redistricting Commission. They think that members could plot to block it from completing the voting maps—allowing the Virginia Supreme Court to draw district boundaries to benefit Republicans.

But there is no evidence that the court has been ruling in a partisan manner on redistricting issues.

The commission’s eight legislators would be evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, and chaired by one of the eight citizen members.

Public hearings are required, and all of the commission’s meetings would be open. With all this transparency, are there really dark corners to hide a conspiracy to thwart the commission’s work?

Yes, the amendment is a compromise, but an honorable, bipartisan compromise that can end gerrymandering, and the time to do that is now.

Anne Little

Fredericksburg