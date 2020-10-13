LETTER: Amendment 1 is undemocratic power grab

Amendment 1 is undemocratic power grab
Our government is based on a simple but altogether revolutionary idea: political power flows from the people to our political institutions, through our elected representatives, and that any power not specifically granted to those institutions is retained by the people.
As Benjamin Franklin put it, “[i]n free governments, the rulers are the servants and the people are their superiors and sovereigns.” Therefore, it makes good sense that voters would support efforts to end gerrymandering, which seeks to thwart the will of the people by allowing politicians to pick their voters.
Gerrymandering rigs the game, making it harder to hold politicians accountable for ideas that are out of lock-step with the people. One need not look far back in time to find legislators on both sides who are wildly out of touch.
But Amendment 1, which would create a Redistricting Commission, is not the answer. It is an undemocratic power grab that would hand redistricting over to eight legislators, none of whom may be accountable to Stafford voters, and eight citizens selected by party leaders.
In effect, it would concentrate the power of 140 legislators, each of whom can be held accountable by the people, in eight politicians and their eight unelected, unaccountable friends.
Cynics may try to say that I oppose this measure because Democrats are in charge in Richmond. Not so. Some of those out-of-touch legislators I mentioned are in Democratic districts.
Rather, I worry deeply about the concentration of power in the hands of people that I did not vote for and that I cannot vote against, and for that reason I cannot support this amendment. It is an affront to our system of ordered liberty.
I urge my fellow Virginians to vote “No” on Amendment 1.
Benjamin Litchfield
Stafford
