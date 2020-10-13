LETTER: Amendment 1 is undemocratic power grab

Amendment 1 is undemocratic power grab

Our government is based on a simple but altogether revolutionary idea: political power flows from the people to our political institutions, through our elected representatives, and that any power not specifically granted to those institutions is retained by the people.

As Benjamin Franklin put it, “[i]n free governments, the rulers are the servants and the people are their superiors and sovereigns.” Therefore, it makes good sense that voters would support efforts to end gerrymandering, which seeks to thwart the will of the people by allowing politicians to pick their voters.

Gerrymandering rigs the game, making it harder to hold politicians accountable for ideas that are out of lock-step with the people. One need not look far back in time to find legislators on both sides who are wildly out of touch.

But Amendment 1, which would create a Redistricting Commission, is not the answer. It is an undemocratic power grab that would hand redistricting over to eight legislators, none of whom may be accountable to Stafford voters, and eight citizens selected by party leaders.