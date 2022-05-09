Letter: Amends for chattel slavery must be carried out forever

Amends for chattel

slavery must be carried out forever

The Free Lance–Star has carried numerous stories of Confederate monuments being removed in our area. Also I notice that Confederate president Jefferson Davis’ name has been removed from U.S. Rt. 1 in Fredericksburg.

Countless news stories and photographs have been carried about the good citizens of Richmond demanding that its Monument Avenue Confederate statuary be taken down.

The reason given for such actions has been that it is anathema to honor defenders of slavery in any way.

In light of the above, I want to remind locals that in this city is a statue of Confederate Army Sgt. Richard Kirkland, who risked his life in order to give succor to wounded Yankees in the no-man’s-land between battle lines on Dec. 13, 1862, during a pause in the Battle of Fredericksburg. Kirkland, later promoted to lieutenant, was killed in action defending slavery and the Confederacy in September 1863 at the Battle of Chickamauga.

One more thing: In Fredericksburg and elsewhere in the area are cemeteries in which hundreds (thousands?) of dead Confederates from local conflicts are buried honorably.

This cannot continue to stand! These slavery-defending rebels died for a dishonorable cause. Therefore, I must insist that all such remaining statuary and roadway names, and all Confederate graves still marked as such, be covered over and the sites then reserved to honor Black civil rights activists. Amends for chattel slavery must be carried out forever!

Ronald Parsons

Fredericksburg