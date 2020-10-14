LETTER: America can fall, just like Rome did

America can fall too, just like Rome did

The last line of Terri Robertson’s Sept. 10 letter [“’Animal Farm’ is about Republicans”] really stood out to me: “If Rome can fall, so can America. Never forget that.”

My husband and I grew up in western Pennsylvania, but our maternal grandparents immigrated from Ukraine in the early 1900s. When the communists took over, things got quite desperate for the relatives who remained.

I recall while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s that twice a year my mother and aunts would send a box containing all kinds of supplies to them.

The box contained a bribe (usually money) for the “authorities.” Sometimes the bribe worked, but sometimes it was rummaged through before family members got it.

My husband’s grandmother would tear a small hole in the lining of clothing she sent to “the old country” and stuff cash inside, then sew it back up, for there were severe shortages of many items. That’s how they control the people.

I relayed this story to a millennial who had posted her disdain for the Republican National Convention on her Facebook page. She wrote back telling me to stop fear-mongering.

I replied that it was just the truth.