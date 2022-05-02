Letter: America has changed but not for the better

America has changed, but not for the better

I just don’t understand what the heck is going on in my country these days.

We have news agencies that couldn’t tell the truth if they got paid to. We have leaders that outright lie to us and are trying their best to keep we the people divided over issues that the news spins in ways that tie-dye shirts couldn’t match in distortion.

“Racist” is a trigger for the left to go completely stupid; politicians insult each other with labels that belong to the accuser; corporations are shutting down free speech; the First Amendment protects free speech even if you don’t agree with it. That’s what free speech is—free to speak your mind.

I remember when this country used to protect the integrity of the Olympic Games and worked hard to keep steroids outlawed; now those same people are fighting to make the Olympics unfair by wanting to allow individuals to not only use steroids but to change their gender to gain an upper hand in the games. That’s not fair in any stretch of the imagination.

When we as a nation are actively at war, we have politicians and mainstream news giving away troop movements and armament strength. We have generals who should be in prison for treason running the military. Why would you call your competitor and let them know what you’re planning?

There was a time when I knew my country. I knew where we stood and what we were about. Not so much anymore. It’s like the people in charge want this nation to fail, like they want us to follow instead of lead. I just don’t recognize or like this America.

William Taylor

King George