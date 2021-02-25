LETTER: America is in downward spiral

America is in a downward spiral

I vividly recall some years ago when the late FLS opinion editor Paul Akers wrote a very insightful column, “Pride Goeth.” He was referring to the biblical “Pride goeth before a fall” [Proverbs 16:18].

He had a different twist on pride, usually described as being haughty, arrogant, egotistical, vain or conceited that leads to bad results. Mr. Aker’s take was that he was seeing our nation’s pride eroding.

That type of pride is respect for oneself, love of family, country and neighborhood, and satisfaction in one’s accomplishments or in others’ victories. This type of pride helped our families, neighborhoods and our nation.

I feel we are seeing an increase in bad pride, which leads to bad results, and a decrease in good pride, which encourages moral, emotional, physical and spiritually positive results. One only needs to read or listen to the news to sense this downward spiral.

The solution is getting back to biblical basics. The UMW seal states it very well: pro God, pro family, pro country.

Gloria Whitley

Fredericksburg