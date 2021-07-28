LETTER: America is sliding down the slippery slope

United States is sliding down a slippery slope

The White House is collaborating with social media giants to limit free speech. The “woke” anonymously bullies Americans into agreeing with their extreme views.

Can “We the People” allow anyone to deny our right to express an opinion, even if it doesn’t conform with the “official” view?

The FBI has asked Americans to inform on family, relatives and neighbors. I haven’t seen this tactic used since the demise of communist East Germany in 1989. Meanwhile, elected leaders in many metro areas refuse to prosecute criminals who ransack, loot, shoot and overwhelm defunded police forces.

Is this the way we want to live?

Some American companies are content using Chinese forced labor to produce goods for sale in the U.S. Are they facilitating the old school Marxists’ goal of destroying capitalism?

Can anyone logically explain why the State Department invited China, Russia and Cuba to assess the well-being of America’s minorities?

Why a “nuclear deal” with the most treacherous country in the civilized world is a priority?