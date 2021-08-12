LETTER: America seeing results of defunding police

America seeing

results of

defunding police

Recently in Portland, Ore., a Christian group holding a private ceremony clashed with Antifa, which threw flash bangs and terrorized the group, all in full view of a Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

But the police did not intervene. The officers knew that they would lose.

Recently, the mayor of Portland attempted to reconstitute the anti-gun violence task force, but under a more politically correct name and with a civilian oversight board. No one on the PPB has volunteered for this assignment. Why would they?

This is the current state of law enforcement. Crimes will be committed, and those culpable will go on unpunished. We’re seeing this in the looting of stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles and shootings at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Police remain impotent. Chicago continues to see an ever-increasing rise in gun violence while having some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.