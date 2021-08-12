LETTER: America seeing results of defunding police

America seeing
results of
defunding police
Recently in Portland, Ore., a Christian group holding a private ceremony clashed with Antifa, which threw flash bangs and terrorized the group, all in full view of a Portland Police Bureau (PPB).
But the police did not intervene. The officers knew that they would lose.
Recently, the mayor of Portland attempted to reconstitute the anti-gun violence task force, but under a more politically correct name and with a civilian oversight board. No one on the PPB has volunteered for this assignment. Why would they?
This is the current state of law enforcement. Crimes will be committed, and those culpable will go on unpunished. We’re seeing this in the looting of stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles and shootings at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Police remain impotent. Chicago continues to see an ever-increasing rise in gun violence while having some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.
All across the United States, major metropolitan cities with Democratic socialist mayors are witnessing rampant crime amidst defunding the police movements. Interesting that Mayor Muriel Bowser in D.C. has now asked for an increase in funding for the police.
One big problem: Even if you have people interested in joining the police force, it will take a minimum of two years to get them trained and on the street. I never thought I’d see this day, but here we are.
Our southern border is wide open. Retirements and separations within CBP are happening at a cyclic rate. The law enforcement community is under siege from all sides.
The Democratic socialists do not care about law enforcement or protecting the community. They only care about their socialist agenda. “It is easy to say there is no God. It is not so easy to believe it and to draw the consequences.”—Iris Murdoch.
Neil J. Hornung
Spotsylvania