Letter: Americans care about Jan. 6

Americans care about Jan. 6

On April 28, the AP story “House GOP gives McCarthy a pass on audio” quoted Rep. Glenn Grothman, R–Wis., stating, “You guys obsess over Jan. 6. Nobody cares,” as he told a gaggle of reporters outside House GOP headquarters: “It’s history.”

Problem is, Mr. Grothman, every day, every minute and every second becomes history. Would you forgive a bank robber because “it’s history” since it happened last week or last year? Seems logic doesn’t prevail with our elected leaders.

Every crime is “history” and must be investigated properly until the results are in, and then the criminals are prosecuted.

We do care, Rep. Grothman.

It seems your “nobody cares” statement applies to you and the GOP.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania