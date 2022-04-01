Letter: Americans care more about money than their own well-being

Americans care about money, not their well-being

In response to the article titled “Half of U.S. adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids” [March 8], with the heightened spike of factory jobs due to the American Industrial Revolution, lead poisoning outbreaks were at its worst.

These factory workers received high daily doses of lead through inhalation, consumption of food in the factory and through their skin. It was a common understanding that if you worked in the factory that you would become sick, but the wages were better in the factory than at the farm. Children whose parents that worked in that factory would also become exposed to this lead due to the dust on the parents’ clothes. Another reason why half of American adults were exposed to lead as kids was because of household paint. This paint was used for baby cribs, walls for the house and for any other use.

With many researchers and scientists at the time realizing the devastating facts about this high exposure to lead, it wasn’t until 1970 where lead was banned in household paint. The question is why, if we knew that lead exposure was bad for our health, did it take so long to get rid of? The answer is because everyone was living this lifestyle and that it was the norm. In simple terms, half of American adults were exposed to lead because parents and society at the time were more worried about making money for the family than caring for their own health and well-being.

Tyler Maddox

Spotsylvania