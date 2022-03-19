Letter: Americans have become too soft to defend democracy

Americans have become too soft to defend democracy

Forget the uproar over whether “Maus” or “Beloved” belong in school libraries; the book that should be required reading for all American high school history students is Barbara Tuchman’s Pulitzer prize-winning “The Guns of August,” which documents the inevitable stumble of Europe into the Great War. Allegedly, it inspired JFK’s handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis. America’s students need to understand the world could be at such another juncture.

Very few Americans remember firsthand rationing of sugar, coffee, tires, gasoline and other products imposed to defeat the Axis powers. But while brave Ukrainians and their heroic president confront a nuclear armed madman, we will grumble over $5-a-gallon gasoline. Instead of ditching gas-guzzlers and driving less, so that economic sanctions can hit Russia hard, we will undermine our leadership for partisan gain and embolden our enemies to persist in their war crimes.

Boy, are we soft! My grandparents’ generation, which fought two world wars and lived through a worldwide depression, must be ruefully shaking their heads over our utter inability to tolerate any hardship, never mind that it pales in comparison to that of the citizens in Kyiv. I fear that only when once again American men and women are dying on a European battlefield will we be up to the task of confronting the enemies of democracy.

The theme of Winston Churchill’s Their Finest Hour speech is “how the British people held the fort alone till those who hitherto had been half blind were half ready.” Americans had best not be blind to Putin’s intentions, nor half ready to confront them with all the righteous might of the world’s strongest democracy.

John Buford

Bowling Green