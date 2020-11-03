LETTER: Americans have the right to vote

Americans have

the right to vote

In response to Michael Graham’s commentary [“We should make voting harder to do,” Nov. 1], I find his reasoning to be sophomoric at best. His comment, “Too many Americans are voting already,” is irrational to begin with, and absolutely pseudo-dictatorial in its content.

Voting is a right in this country. Our founding fathers originally limited it to men owning property, but since then it has been expanded many times, finally including women and minorities. All citizens of the United States now have the right to vote.

One political party is trying to limit who can vote. It is the one way that we all get to participate in our republic. Trying to limit voting may not be unconstitutional, but it should be.

I have one question for Mr. Graham. If voting should be limited because “too many are voting,” I would like to take your right to vote away from you. Would that make you happy?

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania