Letter: Americans have too many rights, too much freedom

Americans have too many rights, freedoms

The tragedy at Robb Elementary is not about mental health awareness. It is not about school security needing to be increased. It is especially not about the politicians who send “thoughts and prayers” to the survivors of this tragedy. This is about Americans’ easy access to guns.

I received an email today from my congressman concerning the massacre in Texas. In the first paragraph, he spoke about his wife who was a retired teacher and how his grandchildren should not be afraid for their safety when they go to school.

You weren’t elected to relate to problems, you were elected to solve them. So, what are you going to do about this one? The rest of his email spoke about the things he has done to address this problem so far. Let me tell you now, it wasn’t enough, so do something else!

The Uvalde massacre had something disturbing in common with the massacres at Parkland High School in 2018, and on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017, and at the Pulse nightclub in 2016.All of the perpetrators purchased their guns legally.

Americans are spoiled. We have too many rights and too much freedom to do and say as we please. An AR-15 was designed to kill quickly and in large numbers. I challenge anyone to explain a valid recreational use for such a weapon.

I expect to be inconvenienced by government and the laws they create. The purpose of an elected government is to protect its citizens from themselves and from each other. For the detractors that inevitably bring up that criminals won’t abide by the gun laws, I say “So, what?” Should we get rid of drunk driving laws because there are people who still want to drive under the influence?

Travis Cooper

Stafford