Letter: America's problem is ineffectual leadership

America’s problem is ineffectual leadership

Donnie Johnston’s article about gun control on May 28, was spot-on. Another mass shooting has been followed by political demands for new gun control legislation, but without the specifics as to what such legislation should be.

This is typically the case. A tragic incident is followed by a burst of public emotions and 24/7 coverage by the mainstream media. That translates into political pressure that is followed by both sides of the spectrum attempting to leverage the incident for advantage.

I understand such outbursts from the public. We know something is off-kilter and want it fixed, but similar outbursts from our elected representatives are unacceptable. In their respective position of leadership, they are responsible for assessing the complexities of an issue and arriving at comprehensive, integrated solutions that can survive legal challenge and actually serve to address the issue.

Whether addressing mass shootings/violence, illegal immigration, public education, the opioid crisis or the host of other critical issues facing our nation, we do not receive such from our elected representatives. Instead, they opt for low-hanging, ineffectual solutions and/or identify scapegoats. Neither advances the ball.

We deserve much better from those we elect to represent our best interests. And we deserve better from ourselves. Government cannot fix every issue. We must step to the plate and do our respective part.

Bob Straight

Fredericksburg