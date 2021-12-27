Letter: An attack on critical race theory is an attack on all Americans

Attack on critical race theory is attack on all Americans

A patriot is proud of our American history and is eager to teach all of it to our children: the good, the bad and the ugly. E pluribus unum, out of the many, one.

A descendant from the Mayflower experiences America differently than arrivals off a slave ship, differently than the Japanese Americans held in a World War II-era camp, differently than European immigrants to Ellis Island or refugee arrivals into Dulles International Airport. Out of the many, one.

Our huddled masses look for hope of equal justice and opportunity under the law. That’s why women fought for the right to vote, why slaves sought freedom, why people fight for affirmative action and civil rights. It’s why everyone’s American experience must be taught in every classroom.

Our laws and our history aren’t arbitrary. They evolved through historic events, and one cannot understand the present without understanding the past.