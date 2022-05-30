 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Another FLS fan letter

  • 0

FLS has helped

renew local interests

Although my Free Lance–Star editor letters, covering diverse issues, haven’t (spanned) the three decades as Sara Toye of Spotsylvania, I still feel the need to add my two cents to her letter [“Reader celebrates newspaper writers”].

From Ms. Toye’s letter, I recall only one name during my late 1980s FLS accounting department employment: Cathy Dyson. So, all the others she mentioned are after my time!

Despite my shorter FLS ‘Letters to the Editor’ relationship, I have uncovered renewed interests in my Fredericksburg birthplace and surrounding areas because of those many writers Ms. Toye recognized.

In closing, I would like to also share an appreciation to the letters department for those ‘literary’ enhancements to my published Free Lance– Star letters.

Rick Knight

Henrico

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert