Letter: Another FLS fan letter

FLS has helped

renew local interests

Although my Free Lance–Star editor letters, covering diverse issues, haven’t (spanned) the three decades as Sara Toye of Spotsylvania, I still feel the need to add my two cents to her letter [“Reader celebrates newspaper writers”].

From Ms. Toye’s letter, I recall only one name during my late 1980s FLS accounting department employment: Cathy Dyson. So, all the others she mentioned are after my time!

Despite my shorter FLS ‘Letters to the Editor’ relationship, I have uncovered renewed interests in my Fredericksburg birthplace and surrounding areas because of those many writers Ms. Toye recognized.

In closing, I would like to also share an appreciation to the letters department for those ‘literary’ enhancements to my published Free Lance– Star letters.

Rick Knight

Henrico