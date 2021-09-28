LETTER: Another kindergartner's transportation mishap

Another kindergartner’s transportation mishap

I recently experienced a frightening event similar to one parent’s experience with a Spotsylvania County elementary school [“Kindergartner leaves school grounds alone,” Letter, Sept. 15].

My kindergartener is enrolled at Salem Elementary School. Her first day of school was Aug. 24. On Aug. 25, my high school-age child became very sick and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID. The school was notified and everyone in my household went on quarantine.

My kindergartener returned to school on Sept. 13.

At the end of the day, my kindergartener—who had not had an opportunity to learn the bus process—was dismissed to the bus loop without any instruction, assistance or bus number tag from the teacher and left alone to find her bus.

Her bus had not arrived on campus, and she should not have been sent out of the building. A school patrol, thinking my kindergartener was supposed to get on one of the buses in the loop, instructed her to get on the nearest bus.