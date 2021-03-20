LETTER: Another misinformed attack on Congressman Wittman

Attack on Wittman for relief-bill vote was misinformed

Mr. Lauer’s March 16 letter [“Republicans should’ve supported COVID relief bill”] purported to list the reasons why Congressman Rob Wittman was wrong for not voting in favor of the Democrat COVID relief bill.

As is usually the case, he left out several reasons why Congressman Wittman was right in not voting for the Democrat pork package while there are considerable unspent funds in already-passed COVID relief legislation.

Other reasons include bonuses to state government workers; emergency leave for federal and USPS employees; funding for Planned Parenthood, museum and library services, National Endowment for the Arts, Amtrak, foreign aid, illegal immigrant health care; and bailouts of mismanaged union pensions and state economies.

None of these is related to COVID relief, but all are related to Democrat wish lists and are payback to their political allies and supporters.

I hope Mr. Lauer enjoys his $1,400 stipend, as it will cost him well north of $5,000.

Philip Cole

Spotsylvania