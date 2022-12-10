Letter: Another round of Youngkin bashing

In the 1980 presidential debate, Ronald Reagan rebutted Jimmy Carter with the line, “Now there you go again.” Having read nearly a full year of Free Lance–Star editorials and columns, I invoke Mr. Reagan’s line.

The Free Lance–Star editorial staff has engaged in a steady stream of Youngkin bashing throughout this year, a stridency not previously witnessed in my eight years’ subscribing.

In the Martin A. Davis Jr. column “No, public schools are not to blame for learning loss,” (Dec. 6), Davis, the editorial page editor, writes, “The governor, as I’ve written before, has fueled this cry by misleading Virginians about SOL scores, drawing broad-stroke conclusions that don’t stand up to scrutiny.” He doesn’t burden the reader with even one example of such scrutiny-lacking broad-stroke conclusions. Instead, he presents—properly so—evidence to support the column’s title and, in so doing, cites no shortcoming of the governor as regards the topic.

So why take a critical, unsubstantiated pot shot at Mr. Youngkin other than to seize the opportunity that his platform provides, allowing yet another punch to be thrown? “Now there you go again.”

I offer one more quote, slightly expanded, with sincere, helpful intent. The esteemed Cornell University English Professor William A. Strunk Jr. published in 1919 “The Elements of Style,” regarded by many as the writer’s bible, in which he instructs: “Vigorous writing is concise. A sentence should contain no unnecessary words, a paragraph no unnecessary sentences…” and an editorial no unnecessary paragraph.

I can find no value in the addition of Davis’s paragraph regarding “the governor…misleading Virginians” even after multiple readings. This completely unnecessary paragraph actually weakens his argument, reducing its vigor, as Strunk would say. As such, it neither reflects favorably on Davis nor does the reader a service.

Carl Thomason

Stafford