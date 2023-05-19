"How to counteract an ant invasion in your home" (May 5) was very helpful and knowledgeable, as the North Carolina State professor and extension specialist in insects and pests shared a lot of useful information. Keeping your food sealed, cleaning pet bowls after eating, and keeping leaky faucets and standing water in control were some of the ways to help keep ants out. There are no benefits to having ants inside the house.

Now, ants being outside can help control our ecosystem in our lawns and our landscape. Making sure that branches of trees and shrubs are cut to a length to keep insects away from the house are another way to help keep ants away.

I have several hummingbird feeders in my front and backyards, where I put a small amount of Vaseline jelly around the bottom of the feeder and also on top where I hang the feeder to the tree; this helps keep those creepy ants away from the sugar water that these small birds need for energy. Just something to think about!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford