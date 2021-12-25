Letter: Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor

Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court’s preliminary arguments regarding a Mississippi law restricting a woman’s right to an abortion that could end the Roe vs. Wade law affirmed again the politicization and personal bias of this court.
Five current justices inserted their personal religious views into objectively interpreting a law that nine justices, with the same constitution and precedents, found legal in 1972., Five justices think their religious views and indebtedness to conservative presidents justify abandoning precedent.
Their arguments are biased, political, prejudicial and wrong for these reasons:
1. Establishes a de facto national religion.
The court’s majority is invalidating the First Amendment’s ban on establishing a national religion by forcing the religious beliefs of Catholics and evangelical Christians on all those who do not believe the same or believe abortion is justified in certain cases.
2. Precludes “equal protection of the law”.
Anti-abortion arguments impugn the “equal protection” clause in the 14th Amendment. If abortions are banned in the U.S., wealthy woman can travel to Mexico or Canada (both have legalized abortions) for an abortion. The poor and disadvantaged have to bear the burden, against their will, of having and raising children they can’t afford. The poor will have most of the children and our country will degenerate into a poor quality, poorly educated third-world country.
Amy Barrett advocates “safe havens” so mothers can have children and then drop them off at baby farms where neglected children are raised like animals to grow our economy or appease her pious persuasions?
3. Violates “undue burden” clause.
Having to bear and raise unwanted children places an “undue burden” on women and the poor who cannot afford an abortion.
The court’s religious self-righteousness, at women’s and the poor’s expense, in spite of precedence, is unjust and is a clear repudiation of equal protection and separation of church and state.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg