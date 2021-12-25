Letter: Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor

Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor

On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court’s preliminary arguments regarding a Mississippi law restricting a woman’s right to an abortion that could end the Roe vs. Wade law affirmed again the politicization and personal bias of this court.

Five current justices inserted their personal religious views into objectively interpreting a law that nine justices, with the same constitution and precedents, found legal in 1972., Five justices think their religious views and indebtedness to conservative presidents justify abandoning precedent.

Their arguments are biased, political, prejudicial and wrong for these reasons:

1. Establishes a de facto national religion.

The court’s majority is invalidating the First Amendment’s ban on establishing a national religion by forcing the religious beliefs of Catholics and evangelical Christians on all those who do not believe the same or believe abortion is justified in certain cases.

2. Precludes “equal protection of the law”.