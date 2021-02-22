LETTER: Anti-establishment cults are fueled by militant hatred

Anti-establishment cults are fueled by militant hatred

Ultra-right-wing hate-monger Marjorie Greene, R-Ga., recently was expelled from three congressional committees for her hate-filled postings on Facebook and elsewhere.

Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who is running for governor, attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and incited further insurrection by praising the rioters. Both spew hatred of big government, socialism, Democrats and any institution of civilized society.

There are many anti-establishment hate groups and terrorist sects among the many who stormed the Capitol.

Do these militant, violent groups hate Democrats because they represent the established, civil government?

Do they hate socialists because the military is our largest social establishment with paid perks, pensions, and revolving-door privileges? I bet these anti-socialists wouldn’t refuse government help in a disaster, pandemic or economic loss.

They hate gun control, but what if their children were killed in a school massacre by an AK-47?

Do they hate immigrants because they reflect their paranoid fear of the enemy?