Letter: Anti-vaccine advocates bear responsibility

Anti-vaccine advocates bear responsibility

The anti-vaccine movement seems to be taking momentum from and receiving support from high-ranking public officials and politicians. The movement the proclaims ideologies that embrace flawed scientific logic, distorted theories and misinterpretations about the pandemic that claims lives every day.

They are taking bold risks, wheeling flamboyant measures by not wearing masks or taking vaccines and cheering themselves on like spectators at the soon-to-be Super Bowl, minus the hot dogs and popcorn.

Science is something many people have difficulty understanding because it’s not exact. It’s a moving target.

As a nurse, I relied on science to drive the course of action for my patients’ care. The good about science is you can try everything available to you to save lives. The bad is that many times you don’t know if it will work or if more needs to be done. Science is not exact.