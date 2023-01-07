Letter: Anyone who serves the public should serve everyone

Two old pop songs taken together, “Imagine” by John Lennon and “Get Together” by The Youngbloods, tell us how we divide ourselves from one another and that we really should respect each other.

The Supreme Court was asked to decide whose freedom of religion comes first — the customer’s or the business owner’s. It sounds like a question for King Solomon, but we’ll try our best together.

In America, freedom is the ability to pursue your own happiness without denying happiness to others. If we can agree on that principle and we truly believe in equal rights, then nobody should be refused employment, equal pay, benefits or service based on freedom of religion, gender, sexual preference, marital status, race or skin color.

An artist, baker, candlestick maker, retailer, waiter or any professional who serves the public should serve everyone. The customer's dollar is still green, and we should treat others as we want to be treated.

The bipartisan Golden Rule is having mutual respect and acceptance of everyone, even when we disagree. We can always disagree without being disagreeable. Our country, national security, economy, and community will be better for it.

Adam Simonoff

King George